Thieves posing as carol singers with young children target homes in Warwick

Thieves who have been posing as carol singers have been targeting homes in Warwick and Stratford.

The first incident took place at around 4.20pm last Thursday (December 19) in Crane Close, Stratford and the second happened around 6pm last Friday (December 20) in St Michaels Road, Warwick.

In both instances, items were stolen from homes by the alleged carol singers – described by police as “a woman of mixed ethnic background, around 5ft 2in, with two girls believed to be around eight to 10 years old”.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Thomas Quinlan, said: ”Distraction burglars often target elderly or vulnerable people, tricking their way into homes.

"Unfortunately even at Christmas time, it appears these individuals are preying on the goodwill of residents.

"Nobody should become a victim of crime in their own home - our advice is to say no to cold-callers and to report any suspicious activity immediately.”

If anyone has any information they can report it via: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101.