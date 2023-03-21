Register
Thieves punch lorry driver near Warwick while trying to steal his lorryload of pink gin

They fled the scene empty-handed

By Phil Hibble
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:23 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:23 GMT

Thieves punched a lorry driver near Warwick as they tried to steal his lorryload of gin.

Fortunately, they were unsuccessful and ran away from the scene.

The offenders turned up at Warwick Services southbound lorry car park off the M40 in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) in a cloned Mercedes HGV and cut the curtain side of the lorry full of Gordon's Pink Gin.

Thieves tried to steal gin from a lorry near Warwick
They were disturbed by the driver and when challenged they attacked the driver, punching him to the face and knocking him to the floor.

Warwickshire Police were called to the scene. They said: "The offenders abandoned the cloned lorry and the gin and made off just before we arrived.

"Local Policing officers from South Warwickshire also attended the scene in support. The driver was treated at the scene and was thankfully ok.

"We recovered the cloned Mercedes for a full forensic examination. The gin was returned back to the original trailer."

The cloned HGV, used by the thieves
