Thieves steal cash till from Indian takeaway in Leamington on night before Diwali
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thieves stole a cash till from and caused damage to an Indian takeaway in Leamington on the night before Diwali began.
The burglary took place at Sydenham Balti ‘N’ Pizza in Stanleys Court on the night of Saturday November 11 going into Sunday November 12.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glass on the front door of the takeaway was smashed during the raid.
A police forensics team has examined the scene.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “Officers are investigating a burglary at a business at Stanleys Court in Leamington.
“The front door was smashed and cash was stolen from the till overnight from 11 to 12 October.
“Anyone with any information is asked to visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime citing incident 162 of 12 October.”