Thieves try to break into cash machine at Tesco in Kenilworth, threaten public and then set fire to store
Thieves tried to break into a cash machine at Tesco Express in Kenilworth, before threatening the public and then setting fire to store.
The incident happened between 3.30am and 4am last Saturday (September 30), where the thieves broke into the store in Leyes Lane.
They were challenged by members of the public but they were then threatened.
The offenders failed to steal any cash from the cash machine inside, but then a fire was started inside the building.
They then made off at speed in a unidentified motor vehicle.
Police are treating the incident as arson and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward
If anyone may have seen or heard anything, have any CCTV or dashcam footage or information then they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 58 of September 30.
Information can also be given by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
Alternatively can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.