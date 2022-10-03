This bogus letter claiming to be from Warwickshire Police shows just how dumb fraudsters can be

And Warwickshire Police has today (Monday) shared one of these letters as a warning to others.

In this letter, the criminals pretend to be investigating a bank fraud and have asked the resident to help them with an investigation.

Aside from the poor grammar, the writer obviously didn't put a lot of thought into it as they used the Metropolitan Police logo and the address of the closed police station in Warwick - but police are rightly worried that some people might fall for the trick.

This letter was sent to a woman in Warwickshire last week.

The force said this letter, pictured, was sent to a woman in Warwickshire last week.

They added: "Please remember that police officers and staff will never write asking you to participate in undercover activity or approach bank staff in order to assist an investigation.

"Please share this information with friends and relatives who do not follow our social media feed."