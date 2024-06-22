This car had to be recovered by a tractor after suspected drink driver crashes into field in south Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The driver was arrested after providing a positive breath test

This car had to be recovered by a tractor from the middle of a field after a suspected drink driver lost control of his vehicle.

The driver - a 59-year-old man from Gloucester - was arrested for providing a positive breath test.

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday June 20 when the driver of a Volvo V50 lost control and crashed off the road into a field on the Banbury Road near Edge Hill.

This car had to be recovered by a tractor from the middle of a field after a suspected drink driver lost control of his vehicle. (Photos: OPU Warwickshire)

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "After being checked over by the ambulance service the driver was taken to custody where he provided a breath sample of 55ug over the legal limit.

"The driver was detained in custody overnight for interview."

The following morning, police went to the scene in daylight and arranged recovery of the vehicle.

"With help from the guys from Townsend Farm with their tractor and GRS Recovery we were able to drive into the field and safely recover the vehicle," said Warwickshire Police.