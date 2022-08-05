This dangerously overloaded van in Leamington had a chainsaw hanging out of the side

This dangerously overloaded van was stopped by police in Leamington who spotted, among other things, a chainsaw hanging out of the side.

The transit van was stopped on Cubbington Road.

"The vehicle had an unsafe load not secured to the vehicle and was in a dangerous condition with a risk of Injury to other road users," said Warwickshire Police's OPU unit.

"One item hanging out the side was a chainsaw."

The driver was reported to court for the offence.

In a separate incident, police stopped a speeding van on the M6 northbound near Rugby.

"The driver also had an insecure load with items not secured to the vehicle," said OPU Warwickshire.

"It also turns out the driver had an expired driving licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle."