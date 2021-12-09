'This is sheer arrogance': Warwickshire Hunt member filmed trying to hide the body of a dead fox in front of hunt protesters

On the video a member of the Warwickshire Hunt is seen bending down and pulling the body of the dead fox away from the pack of hounds before he runs off with the body.

A Warwickshire Hunt member has been filmed trying to hide the body of a dead fox in front of hunt protesters.

This is not the first time that hounds belonging to the hunt have been caught on camera killed a fox.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fox hunting is illegal but huntsmen can use dogs for ‘drag’ or ‘trail’ hunting.

Warwickshire Hunt said the death "was unfortunately impossible to prevent" and they are assisting police with any further enquires.

The latest incident happened yesterday (Wednesday December 8) when the Warwickshire Hunt met near Stretton on Fosse.

If the video is not working on your screen, click on this link to view it: https://youtu.be/S7YqpmBEBi4Members of West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs filmed the hounds running across roads. They witnessed the huntsman riding down the A44 with the hounds - and then the hounds killing the fox near Wolford Wood, Warwickshire.

On the video a member of the Warwickshire Hunt is seen bending down and pulling the body of the dead fox away from the pack of hounds before he runs off with the body.

He is then filmed running across a field with the dead fox in his arms away from the saboteurs.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said “We witnessed rampant and blatant hunting from the Warwickshire Hunt on Wednesday. There was no attempt at pretending they were doing anything else.

"A fox ran out into the road in front of us with the pack of hounds running out with it and surrounding it. The fox was caught as it tried jumping over a fence.

"The hunt's Whipper-In quickly ran over got the body and ran off with the evidence to try and stop us from filming what was going on."

The saboteurs said they believe the death was not an accident but "fully expect the Warwickshire Hunt to respond with their standard response that it was an accident”.

"We’re filming foxes running from the Warwickshire Hunt every week. This isn’t the first time we’ve filmed them killing a fox," they added.

"How many “accidents” do they expect people to believe they have. Why did they run off with the body in such a guilty manner if they’ve done nothing wrong?

"It’s sheer arrogance that they can take over busy roads to use them as their own personal playground.

"Sheer arrogance that they expect people to still believe that this was yet another accident and it’s sheer arrogance that they think they are so above the law that they hunt foxes in front of cameras.”

In response to the incident, a spokesperson from The Warwickshire Hunt said: "While the Warwickshire Hunt were hunting within the law on Wednesday December 8 an incident occurred.

"It was unfortunately impossible to prevent, and was reported immediately to the police by the Hunt, who will assist with any further enquiries.

"The Warwickshire Hunt refutes all claims by extremist groups, who use highly edited, subjective videos to elicit emotional reactions and donations from their followers.