This is the aftermath after dangerous driver tried to ram police cars during failed escape in Leamington

This is what happens when a dangerous driver tries to get away from police in Leamington by ramming their vehicles.

The driver was caught and has now been jailed for multiple offences, including dangerous driving.

Back in September, the driver of this Toyota failed to stop for patrol officers in Leamington after concerns were raised about his fitness to drive.

OPU officers recently located the vehicle where it failed to stop again, ramming two police vehicles, causing damage in an attempt to get away.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police's OPU unit said: "We were able to safely stop and detain him where he was arrested for multiple offences.

"This week he was convicted of dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to provide.

"He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and a 44 month driving ban with an extended retest."

We have requested that Warwickshire Police release the name of the driver.