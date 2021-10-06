This is why police have workmen digging at the front of a house in Leamington

Warwickshire Police have arrested and charged a man with a drug offence following a raid by officers on a Leamington house during which they found 70 cannabis plants.

They also found that the electricity meter had been bypassed at the address in Plymouth Place.

As a result of the raid, which took place yesterday morning (Tuesday October 5), 29-year-old Jetmir Zika, of no fixed abode, was arrested at the scene and later charged with the production of a class B drug – cannabis and abstracting electricity without authority.

Police were at the property in Plymouth Place, Leamington, today (Wednesday October 6) following the raid yesterday.

He was scheduled to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court this morning.

Police are still at the scene removing items from the house with workmen digging at the front of the property.