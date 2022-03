John Arthur Loveridge, 37 absconded from HMP Springhill in October 2021.

Police are looking for a man wanted on prison recall with connections to Warwickshire.

"He is known to frequent Warwickshire and Northampton," said Warwickshire Police.

"If you see Loveridge please call 999 immediately. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 101.