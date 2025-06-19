‘This proves that police speed checks really do catch real criminals’ say Warwickshire Police

Drug taking, no insurance, speeding and giving a false name to police - this dangerous driver certainly ticks all the idiot boxes!

Surprise, surprise - he was also wanted by police.

And this was Warwickshire Police's strong message afterwards: "When people say 'why don’t you catch real criminals' when police conduct speed checks. We are."

The car was stopped on the A45 near to Ryton as the vehicle had a marker against it (under Warwickshire Police's Operation Tenacity), stating it had been involved in speeding offences and police were unable to trace the driver.

Rugby Police said: "When stopping the vehicle officers smelt a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle. Subsequently a drug wipe was carried out which showed cannabis in the driver's system, so he was arrested for driving unfit through drugs. His vehicle was also seized as it had no insurance either.

"Once in custody it then became apparent the driver had provided false details at the roadside and was wanted by police.

"(The) driver spent the rest of his day in custody where he provided a blood sample to check for drugs in his system whilst driving and was dealt with for the outstanding crime."