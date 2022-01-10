This was the scene after a Rugby drink driver crashed into parked cars and then hit an oncoming vehicle

A drink driver in Rugby crashed her Mini into a a row of parked cars in Clifton Road and then hit an oncoming car before flipping the vehicle over onto its side.

This drink driver was lucky to escape with minor injuries after flipping her car in Rugby.

She crashed her Mini into a a row of parked cars in Clifton Road and then hit an oncoming car before flipping her vehicle over onto its side last night (Sunday)

A police spokesperson said: "The female driver escaped with minor injuries but failed a roadside breath test.

"We arrested the driver who was taken to hospital. In hospital we obtained evidential blood samples for analysis.

"The driver was de arrested and kept in hospital for observations. Thankfully no one else was hurt in the incident."