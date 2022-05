This was the scene after a suspected drink driver crashed near Rugby.

The crash happened on the A423 Oxford Road near Ryton.

Warwickshire Police's OPU Warwickshire unit said: "We are not surprised the driver crashed as they failed a roadside breath test providing a positive sample of 103ug over the legal limit of 35ug.

"The driver was arrested and taken to police custody."