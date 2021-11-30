Thousands of pounds of fake and non-duty paid cigs seized in Rugby

Some of the cigarettes.

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards seized almost 2,000 packets of cigarettes and 186 packets of hand rolling tobacco, hidden in shops in Rugby and Nuneaton.

Trading Standards Officers, supported by Warwickshire Police and B.W.Y Canine specialist sniffer dogs visited shops last week.

Officers seized illegal cigarettes and tobacco, both counterfeit and non-duty paid, with a combined illegal value of £12,765 - or £30,000 had they been genuine.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Community Safety said: “I’m delighted that our Trading Standards Officers are working closely with Warwickshire Police to remove illegal cigarettes and tobacco from our streets.

“We know that the sellers of illegal cigarettes sometimes target children and young people, encouraging them to start smoking.

“Organised criminal gangs are behind much of the illegal tobacco trade and the sale of these products funds other criminal activity.”

You can report the sale of illegal tobacco to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Central England Trading Standards Authorities anonymous automated hotline: