Thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen from building site in a village near Gaydon

Thousands of pounds worth of tool have been stolen from a building site in Lighthorne Heath.

At some point between 5pm on Friday November 26 and 6.30am on Monday November 29, thieves broken into the building site, which is in Winyates Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around this time to get in touch.

Police are appealing for witnesses

They are also asking people who were in the area to check dash cam and CCTV footage to see if they spot anything suspicious.

Anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 136 of December 1