Three arrested following attempted burglaries in Kenilworth and Warwick

Three people have been arrested in connection with attempted burglaries in Kenilworth and Warwick.

On Tuesday afternoon (May 27), Warwickshire Police arrested the three people – two under-18s and one adult all from the Birmingham area.

Officers detained the trio in the Chase Meadow estate in Warwick after a report of suspicious activity there earlier in the morning.

Two suspects were stopped in a vehicle, while the third was located nearby.

After a police search, all three were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for future burglaries, an attempted burglary in Kenilworth on Saturday May 24, and another attempted burglary in Chase Meadow during the night of Monday May 26.

Warwickshire Police said it has increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information can report it at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or call 101 quoting incident 61 of May 24 for the Kenilworth incident or incident 26 or 98 of May 27 for the Chase Meadow incident.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/