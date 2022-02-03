Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Nuneaton

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Nuneaton on January 16.
The incident is said to have taken place in Queen Elizabeth Road at approximately 8.30pm. A 31-year-old man left his car and was approached by an unknown male, who pulled out a gun and aimed it at the man. Police say it is not known if the gun discharged.
A 32-year-old man from Coventry was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday, January 28. A second man, aged 39, from Nuneaton, was arrested during the execution of a warrant by firearms officers in the early hours of Saturday, January 29. The third man aged 41 and also from Nuneaton, handed himself in to Nuneaton police on Saturday.
All three were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.
Anyone with information that could help enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 299 of 16 January 2022. Reports can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.