Three late-night robbers who targeted a shop in Lutterworth are being hunted by police

Three late-night robbers who targeted a shop in Lutterworth in the early hours of today (Wednesday) are being hunted by police.

The men – who covered up their faces – are being sought as officers appealed for anyone with any information to come forward urgently.

The incident happened between 2.30am and 2.45am today.

Three late-night robbers who targeted a shop in Lutterworth in the early hours of today (Wednesday) are being hunted by police.

The gang went into the shop, which is attached to a garage, on Leicester Road, Lutterworth, under cover of darkness.

The criminals forced a member of staff into a staff-only area of the outlet before stealing money from the till.

All three suspects fled on foot but may have got into a vehicle parked nearby, said police.

The victim suffered a minor injury to his hand during the incident.

This afternoon PC Ben Leaning, the officer investigating the robbery, said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area of Leicester Road in the early hours of this morning.

“Did you see anyone leave or enter the shop?

“Did you see or notice anything suspicious or untoward?

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help my investigation.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 21*579711.