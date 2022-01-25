Three men arrested after police spot a suspected drug deal in Leamington town centre

Three men have been arrested after police spotted a suspected drug deal in Leamington.

Officers from the County Lines Disruption Team witnessed an exchange between occupants of a car and a passer-by in Clarendon Square at about 1pm yesterday (Monday January 24).

The car was stopped and the driver and two passengers detained and searched.

Class A drugs, cash and numerous mobile phones were found and seized.

Two men from Coventry, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. A third man aged 21 also from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

All three were later released on conditional bail while investigations continue.