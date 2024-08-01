Three men arrested and murder investigation launched after alleged assault in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have begun a murder investigation after a man died following an alleged assault in Leamington at the weekend.

A man in his 50s was admitted to hospital last Sunday afternoon (July 28) having suffered a cardiac arrest and further information was received to suggest he had been assaulted the same day.

The man is understood to have been in and around the area of Packington Place between noon and 3pm where the assault is believed to have taken place. He later died in hospital.

With his family’s permission, the man has been named as Gary Hutchings.

Gary Hutchings. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers and a post-mortem carried out today (Thursday) was inconclusive.

Warwickshire Police arrested two men on Wednesday (July 31) on suspicion of murder in connection with his death. A 22-year-old from Leamington remains in custody while a 29-year-old from Nuneaton is in hospital at this time.

A third man – aged 39 from Leamington – was arrested earlier today (Thursday August 1) on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Warwickshire Police said it is reviewing CCTV, carrying out house-to-house enquiries, speaking to witnesses and has set up an online portal to report information: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ24E56-PO1

Detective Chief Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “Following Gary's sad death, we have started a murder investigation.

“We recognise the concern this will cause in the local community and want to reassure them we are carrying out several enquiries as part of our ongoing investigation and have arrested three men in connection with his death.

“Our thoughts remain with the Gary’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“There will continue to be, a heightened police presence in the area while our officers attempt to establish what happened and we’d ask anyone who can help us to speak with them and tell them what they know.

“Equally if you have any information or footage, please submit it through the online portal.

“Ideally, we’re appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Packington Place between noon and 3pm – but particularly around 2.30pm – to come forward.

“If you saw an assault, anything untoward, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please tell us. I would also encourage anyone who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage to get in touch with us.

“Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to the investigation.”

Anyone with information should report it via the portal or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 160 of July 30.