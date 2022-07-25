Three men arrested following a police chase in and around Kenilworth

Three men have been arrested following a police chase in and around Kenilworth.

The suspects abandoned the car and tried run away - but police caught them shortly afterwards.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Thursday (July 21) when officers spotted a vehicle and attempted to pull it over it in Kenilworth.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police added: "The vehicle failed to stop and was driven through Burton Green and Balsall Common before the driver and occupants left the vehicle and made off on foot.

"Shortly afterwards officers arrested a 41-year-old man from Birmingham on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and going equipped while a 35-year-old man from Birmingham and a 35-year-old man from Sutton Coldfield were arrested on suspicion of going equipped."

A number of items were also recovered by officers. All three have been bailed until next month.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and officers are keen for anyone who was in the area or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously to come forward.