Three men caught hare-coursing in Warwickshire are first people to convicted under new rural laws

They were all ordered to pay more than £2,000 and banned from owning dogs for five years

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT
Three men caught hare-coursing in Warwickshire are the first people to convicted under new laws to tackle the crime.

They were all ordered to pay more than £2,000 and banned from owning dogs for five years after pleading guilty at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Friday March 17 to hare-coursing offences in the Brinklow area.

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: "The males are the first to be charged in Warwickshire under new laws to tackle illegal hare-coursing.

"The Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 makes it an offence to go equipped for, search for, or pursue hares with dogs, and an offence to trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

"Equipment used in the commission of the offence was also forfeited.

"Three lurcher dogs owned by the men were seized by police at the time of their arrest will now be rehomed in due course."

The men have been handed the following punishments:

Peter Loveridge, 22, of Lower Heath, Stourport on Severn.

- Disqualification order for five years on owning and keeping dogs

- £120 fine

- Compensation £2,085 (for reimbursement of kennel fees)

- Victim surcharge £48

Danny Bridges, 21, of Lower Heath, Stourport on Severn

- Disqualification order for five years on owning and keeping dogs

- £120 fine

- Compensation £2,085 (for reimbursement of kennel fees)

- Victim surcharge £48

Tony Taylor, 20, of Sandy Lane, Stourport on Severn

- Disqualification order for five years on owning and keeping dogs

- £275 fine

- Compensation £2,085 (for reimbursement of kennel fees)

- Victim surcharge £110