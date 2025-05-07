Three men charged after police find drugs in cars stopped in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been charged after police officers found drugs in two cars they stopped in Leamington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers stopped a car in Leamington shortly after 6pm on Friday May 2 – and around an hour later, they pulled over a second car.

Police found and seized drugs from both of the cars.

The investigation was led by Warwickshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three men have been charged after police officers found drugs in two cars they stopped in Leamington.

Last Sunday (May 4), three men were charged with multiple drugs offences.

Ziaul Hoque, aged 44, of Coniston Avenue, Solihull, was charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing criminal property.

Shafiqul Alam, aged 43, of Hickman Road, Birmingham, was charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing criminal property

Faisal Khan, aged 30, of Medlicott Road, Birmingham, was charged with two counts possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine, two counts of possessing criminal property and one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday May 5 and they are all set to appear at Warwick Crown Court on June 5.

To report a crime contact Warwickshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be reported to the force by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/