Three men charged after police find drugs in cars stopped in Leamington
Officers stopped a car in Leamington shortly after 6pm on Friday May 2 – and around an hour later, they pulled over a second car.
Police found and seized drugs from both of the cars.
The investigation was led by Warwickshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team.
Last Sunday (May 4), three men were charged with multiple drugs offences.
Ziaul Hoque, aged 44, of Coniston Avenue, Solihull, was charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing criminal property.
Shafiqul Alam, aged 43, of Hickman Road, Birmingham, was charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing criminal property
Faisal Khan, aged 30, of Medlicott Road, Birmingham, was charged with two counts possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine, two counts of possessing criminal property and one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
They appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday May 5 and they are all set to appear at Warwick Crown Court on June 5.
To report a crime contact Warwickshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
Information can also be reported to the force by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
Alternatively information can be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/