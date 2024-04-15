Three men charged after £1,000 worth of goods stolen from Asda in Rugby
Three men have been charged after £1,000 worth of groceries were stolen from Asda in Rugby over the weekend.
Antonela Andreea Ciurea, 27, of no fixed abode; Stefan Vasile Dumitri, 39, of Widdrington Road, Coventry; and Mario Ciurea, 30, of no fixed abode have been charged with theft from a shop.
They were arrested on Saturday evening after security guards reported the theft of more than £1,000 of groceries from the Chapel Street store.
CCTV operators tracked the suspects’ car before police stopped it in Lawrence Sherrif Street. The stolen groceries were seized from the car.
The three have been bailed to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on April 26.