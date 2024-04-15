Three men charged after £1,000 worth of goods stolen from Asda in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been charged after £1,000 worth of groceries were stolen from Asda in Rugby over the weekend.

Antonela Andreea Ciurea, 27, of no fixed abode; Stefan Vasile Dumitri, 39, of Widdrington Road, Coventry; and Mario Ciurea, 30, of no fixed abode have been charged with theft from a shop.

They were arrested on Saturday evening after security guards reported the theft of more than £1,000 of groceries from the Chapel Street store.

CCTV operators tracked the suspects’ car before police stopped it in Lawrence Sherrif Street. The stolen groceries were seized from the car.