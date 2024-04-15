Three men charged after £1,000 worth of goods stolen from Asda in Rugby

CCTV operators tracked the suspects’ car
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 16:43 BST
Three men have been charged after £1,000 worth of groceries were stolen from Asda in Rugby over the weekend.

Antonela Andreea Ciurea, 27, of no fixed abode; Stefan Vasile Dumitri, 39, of Widdrington Road, Coventry; and Mario Ciurea, 30, of no fixed abode have been charged with theft from a shop.

They were arrested on Saturday evening after security guards reported the theft of more than £1,000 of groceries from the Chapel Street store.

The men have been charged.The men have been charged.
CCTV operators tracked the suspects’ car before police stopped it in Lawrence Sherrif Street. The stolen groceries were seized from the car.

The three have been bailed to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on April 26.