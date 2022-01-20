Three men charged over alleged kidnap and sexual assault near Lutterworth

Three men have been charged over an alleged kidnap and sexual assault near Lutterworth.

The charges relate to a report of a serious sexual assault in Misterton on Sunday (January 16).

As we reported on Tuesday, forensic police were in the area gathering evidence.

Vahar Manchala, 22, of Gaul Street, Leicester has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of his body/a thing and one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.

Rana Yellambai, 28, of Gaul Street, Leicester has been charged with one count of one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence and one count of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of his body/a thing.

Ajay Doppalapudi, 25, of Gaul Street, Leicester has been charged with one count of one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence and one count of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of his body/a thing.

They are all due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday January 20).