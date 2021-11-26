Three men charged with drugs and driving offences after incident in Leamington

Three men have been charged with multiple drugs and driving offences after an incident in Leamington.

The incident happened in Campion Terrace yesterday (Thursday November 25).

Sean Wallen, 32, of no fixed abode was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - heroin, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

Michael Gray, 35, of no fixed abode was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - heroin and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine.

Wayne Constable, 35, of Clapham Terrace, Leamington was charged with possessing a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine.