They are due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on March 17.

Three men have been charged with hare-coursing in the Rugby borough.

Police were alerted to the Brinklow area on November 30 and arrested three men, as well as seizing three dogs and a vehicle.

The follow-on investigation was conducted by the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team officers and on February 15 three men were charged with offences under the Hunting Act 2004.

