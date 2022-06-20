Three men go on trial today (Monday) accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman near Lutterworth

Police search the scene of the incident.

Three men are set to go on trial today (Monday) accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman near Lutterworth.

The suspects were arrested after the victim, aged in her 30s, was allegedly kidnapped and subjected to a serious sexual attack in the early hours of Sunday January 16.

The assault is said to have taken place by St Leonard’s Church in Misterton.

Vahar Manchala, 22, of Gaul Street, Leicester, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of his body/a thing and one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.

Rana Yellambai, 28, of Gaul Street, Leicester, is accused of one count of one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence and one count of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of his body/a thing.

Ajay Doppalapudi, 25, of Gaul Street, Leicester, has been charged with one count of one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence and one count of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of his body/a thing.