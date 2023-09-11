Register
Three men have been charged with the murder of Mark Hoverd in Nuneaton

They are due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today (Monday September 11)
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Three men have been charged with the murder of Mark Hoverd in Nuneaton.

Paramedics attended Mr Hoverd’s flat in James Diskin Court last Sunday (September 3) after he was found unconscious and badly injured.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died later that day.

A postmortem into his death proved inconclusive and more tests will need to be conducted to establish a cause.

Stuart Grant, 42, Aleksandras Gudkov, 43, and Francis Olner, 36, have now all been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and fraud. Olner has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. All the suspects are of no fixed abode.

They were all set to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today (Monday September 11).