They are due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today (Monday September 11)

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been charged with the murder of Mark Hoverd in Nuneaton.

Paramedics attended Mr Hoverd’s flat in James Diskin Court last Sunday (September 3) after he was found unconscious and badly injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died later that day.

Three men have been charged with the murder of Mark Hoverd in Nuneaton.

A postmortem into his death proved inconclusive and more tests will need to be conducted to establish a cause.

Stuart Grant, 42, Aleksandras Gudkov, 43, and Francis Olner, 36, have now all been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and fraud. Olner has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. All the suspects are of no fixed abode.