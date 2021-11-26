Three men make off with cash box in robbery of Royal Mail van outside Post Office in Newbold on Avon

The Post Office on Main Street, Newbold on Avon. Photo: Google Streetview.

Three men made off with a cash box after robbing a Royal Mail van outside the Post Office in Newbold on Avon yesterday afternoon, November 25.

At around 12.45pm, officers were made aware of a robbery in a Post Office van outside the premises on Main Street.

It Is reported three men approached the van, before stealing a cash box before fleeing on foot in the direction of the town centre.

They then made their way onto Brownsover Road towards the canal.

Police said it is not believed any weapons were used and no injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as three males:

- A white male of a thin build in his late teens, approximately 5ft 10ins, with light hair. Wearing a black baseball-style cap, black jogging bottoms, a black hooded top and black Adidas Trainers.

- An Asian male in his late teens, around 5ft 8ins, of a slim build. Wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms, Nike trainers and a dark-coloured baseball cap.

- A mixed race male, approximately 5ft 9in, thin build, in his late teens. Wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and a dark-coloured baseball cap.

Investigating officer, Det Con Richard Morgan from Rugby CID said: “A number of enquiries, including CCTV, are currently ongoing to identify those responsible, and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

“The cash box contained a security feature which means the money will be marked with a visible dye once opened and will be rendered unusable. This also means the dye is likely to be on the hands and clothing of the those involved, so please keep an eye out.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported but the van driver has been understandably shaken by the incident.

“If anyone has any information, or witnessed any suspicious behaviour, please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 189 of 25 November 2021."