Three more Rugby drivers who think the rules of the road don't apply to them have their cars seized

Three more drivers in Rugby who think that the rules of the road don't apply to them have had their cars seized from them.

In fact, the term 'drivers' is generous - two of them didn't even have a full driving licence.

Over the past few days, Warwickshire Police's OPU unit stopped a Vauxhall Corsa, Honda Jazz and Mercedes. The people in the first two vehicles were driving on a provisional licence driving without supervision or L plates. The Mercedes driver had no insurance and the vehicle's MOT ran out in June.

All cars were seized and the drivers were reported, to face possible court action.

The three cars seized taken off our roads - a Vauxhall Corsa, Mercedes and Honda Jazz. Photos: OPU Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police had another surprise when they stopped the Corsa driver. "Further checks showed the driver was wanted on warrant for breach of a previous court order," said the police's OPU unit.