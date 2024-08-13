Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have been arrested after a burglary at a home in Leamington.

The incident happened at a house in Kennan Avenue last Friday (August 9) and was reported to Warwickshire Police at 8.30pm.

Following a search of the area, officers identified three males matching the description of the offenders nearby in Old Warwick Road where they were arrested.

A 15-year-old boy from Birmingham, 14-year-old boy from Walsall and 24-year-old man from Birmingham were all arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after officers seized a machete.

The three suspects were later bailed while enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can submit information at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or call 101.

Anyone giving information is asked to quote incident 286 of August 11.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/