Three people arrested after drugs were found following stop and search in Leamington

Three people have been arrested after drugs were found following a stop and search in Leamington.

Officers stopped and searched a woman in Dormer Place yesterday (Wednesday June 15) afternoon and found drugs.

A follow-up search of a property in Augusta Place led to more drugs being seized along with cash, a phone and drug paraphernalia. A man and a woman were also arrested at the property.

A 27-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

An 18-year-old woman from Birmingham and a 30-year-old man from Leamington were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

All have since been released under investigation while enquires continue.