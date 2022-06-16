Three people arrested after drugs were found following stop and search in Leamington

Three people have been arrested after drugs were found following a stop and search in Leamington.
Officers stopped and searched a woman in Dormer Place yesterday (Wednesday June 15) afternoon and found drugs.
A follow-up search of a property in Augusta Place led to more drugs being seized along with cash, a phone and drug paraphernalia. A man and a woman were also arrested at the property.
A 27-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
An 18-year-old woman from Birmingham and a 30-year-old man from Leamington were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
All have since been released under investigation while enquires continue.
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 198 of 15 June 2022. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.