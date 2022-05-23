Three people arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Leamington over the weekend

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Leamington over the weekend.
One of the cases involved a teenager who was spotted driving erratically on Leamington’s Parade – and another involved a crash in Ashford Road.
Here are the police reports of the arrests:
A 42-year-old man from Warwick was arrested and charged with drink driving after offices stopped a car for speeding in The Old Warwick Road on Friday night. A 36-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after officers responded to a report of a collision in Ashford Road on Saturday night. A 19-year-old woman from Harbury was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers reported seeing a car being driven erratically on the Parade in the early hours of yesterday morning.