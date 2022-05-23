Three people arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Leamington over the weekend

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A 42-year-old man from Warwick was arrested and charged with drink driving after offices stopped a car for speeding in The Old Warwick Road on Friday night. A 36-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after officers responded to a report of a collision in Ashford Road on Saturday night. A 19-year-old woman from Harbury was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers reported seeing a car being driven erratically on the Parade in the early hours of yesterday morning.