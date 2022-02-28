Three people found guilty of murdering a man in Leamington

Three people have been found guilty of murdering a man in Leamington.

Carl Moorhouse was stabbed to death during a violent clash near the town centre.

In total, five people were today (Monday) convicted in connection with the death of Carl Moorhouse in Leamington in May 2020.

Reuben Nall, Adam Padley, Terry Nall, Callum Huburn and Emma Bennett.

Reuben Nall, aged 27 of Rookery Road, Birmingham; Adam Padley aged 27 of Mellis Grove, Birmingham; Terry Nall, aged 31 of Regents Road, Birmingham, were all found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit GBH and robbery.

Callum Huburn, aged 30 of Park Road, Birmingham, was found not guilty of murder. He was convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit GBH.

Emma Bennett, aged 35 years of Wycken Court in Coventry, was was found not guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit GBH. She was found guilty of manslaughter.

Four people were found not guilty of all charges: Tau Randall, aged 35 of Birmingham; Darnelle Sappleton, aged 23 of Birmingham; Javarnty Scott, aged 24 of Birmingham; Jamani Cunningham, 25 of Birmingham.

Sentencing will take place on March 28.

In relation to the attack, police were called to reports of a disturbance shortly before 10.30pm on May 28 2020, involving a number of people at the junction of Leam Terrace and Lower Leam Street.

When officers arrived, 34-year-old Carl Moorhouse was found with a stab wound to his chest and he had been badly beaten.

Callum Huburn and Emma Bennett were found guilt of manslaughter.

An investigation was launched, which determined that on the night of the attack, the defendants had travelled together from Birmingham to Leamington. After arriving in Leamington, shortly after 10pm they parked on Lower Leam Street close to where Carl had left his car.

As Carl walked towards his car, a number of defendants ran from the vehicles towards him. Carl was then violently attacked and stabbed on Lower Leam Street. He eventually managed to escape the attack and fled to a neighbouring property.

After the stabbing, the attackers fled the scene in the two vehicles they had arrived in. They also took Carl’s Ford Fiesta, which was later abandoned a few streets away.

Carl was taken to hospital where he died, a few minutes after midnight on May 29.