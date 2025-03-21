Three people from Leamington and Warwick charged in connection with fatal crash

Three people have been charged in connection with a fatal road collision in Wellesbourne.

The incident, which happened in December 2023, resulted in the death of Daniel Livingstone.

Anthony Flowers, aged 35 of Burford Mews, Leamington, will be charged with causing death by dangerous driving, arson, and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Christopher Kincaid, aged 38 of Longfellow Avenue, Warwick, will be charged with arson and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Judy Owen aged 61 of Burford Mews, Leamington, will be charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

All three are due to appear at Magistrates’ Court in Leamington on April 30.