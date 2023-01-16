Three people suspected of stealing woman's handbag in Sainsbury's in Kenilworth have been arrested

Three people suspected of stealing a woman's handbag in Sainsbury's in Kenilworth have been arrested.
The suspects used her card to steal money from her bank account but their car was identified after the theft on Saturday.
So when their Renault Megane Estate returned to Warwickshire yesterday (Sunday) and headed into Nuneaton on the A444, police dog Zena and her handler went to track down the suspects.
"We stopped the vehicle near George Elliot hospital and arrested three persons on suspicion of theft," said Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit.
"We seized the vehicle as the driver also had no insurance and no driving licence. All three persons remain in police custody."