Three people suspected of stealing woman's handbag in Sainsbury's in Kenilworth have been arrested

A police dog and officer were waiting for them when they returned to Warwickshire yesterday (Sunday)

The occupants of this Renault Megane Estate were suspected for stealing a woman's handbag while she was shopping in Sainsbury's in Kenilworth.

Three people suspected of stealing a woman's handbag in Sainsbury's in Kenilworth have been arrested.

The suspects used her card to steal money from her bank account but their car was identified after the theft on Saturday.

Advertisement

So when their Renault Megane Estate returned to Warwickshire yesterday (Sunday) and headed into Nuneaton on the A444, police dog Zena and her handler went to track down the suspects.

"We stopped the vehicle near George Elliot hospital and arrested three persons on suspicion of theft," said Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit.

Advertisement