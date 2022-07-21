Three people threatened with knife during e-scooter robbery near Sainsbury’s store in Warwick

Three people were threatened with a knife in a Warwick street and had their electronic scooters stolen.

Police said they have arrested three teenagers in connection with the robbery.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery close to Sainsbury’s in Coten End shortly after 6.15pm on Tuesday (July 19).

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "A group is understood to have been threatened by another group with what is believed bladed item before three e-scooters were taken.

"The three victims were uninjured but left shaken by the incident.

"An area search was carried out and officers made three arrests shortly afterwards."

A 16-year-old boy from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife/bladed article while a 14-year-old boy from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery.

A second 16-year-old boy from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a class B/C drug.

All three have been bailed until next month.

"The stolen scooters were subsequently recovered, a blade and a quantity of what is believed to be cannabis were seized," said Warwickshire Police.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, who saw anything suspicious or who can help with our investigation.