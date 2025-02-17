Three senior Warwickshire Police officers suspended pending investigation into inappropriate messages

Three Warwickshire Police officers have been suspended pending an investigation into inappropriate WhatsApp messaging.

Warwickshire Police said all three of the police officers were suspended last week.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “Three Warwickshire Police Officers have been suspended pending an investigation into alleged inappropriate use of WhatsApp messaging.

"Two were suspended on Monday February 10 and one on Wednesday February 12. Their ranks are Superintendent, Chief Inspector and Sergeant.

“A Special Constable was suspended pending an investigation into alleged inappropriate use of WhatsApp messaging on November 28 2024.

“The suspensions are in connection to an ongoing internal investigation.”

The spokesperson added: “We expect the highest standards from all our officers, staff and volunteers and where there are concerns or allegations that these aren’t being met we will take action.

“We are committed to being open and transparent around such processes and will share more information when appropriate.”