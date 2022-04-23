The junction of Gilbert Close and Coventry Road in Bedworth. Photo: Google Street View.

They were called shortly after 8am to reports that a number of people had been assaulted in Bedworth town centre.

They believe the assailant walked along Coventry Road and then Gilbert Close where he assaulted a number of members of the public.

A man in his 20s was stabbed and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Another man and a woman were treated in hospital for stab wounds and later discharged.

A number of other victims who suffered minor injuries and are assisting officers with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins said: “This was a nasty incident which has left a number of people with injuries and I know this will cause the community great concern.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Bedworth town centre to provide reassurance while our officers continue to conduct their inquiries.

“We have a man in custody and are not looking for any further suspects in connection with this incident.

“We know that a number of people were in the area at around the time of the incident and that there may be more members of the public who may have been approached or assaulted by the suspect.

“If you were approached by the suspect or may have witnessed the incident, I would urge you to get in touch. Any information you may have could really assist with our investigation.”

Any witnesses or anyone who was approached by the suspect is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 91 of 23 April. Anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage of the Coventry Road and Gilbert Close area between 7.45am and 8.05am this morning is also asked to get in touch.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.