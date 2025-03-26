Three suspected burglars arrested while trying to flee the scene near Rugby

Three suspected burglars were arrested by police and a stolen car recovered in what has been a busy few days for police in the Rugby area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the burglary case, three people were seen trying to break into a house in Brandon Lane on Monday night (March 24) but they fled in a van when they were disturbed by the occupants.

Warwickshire Police's OPU unit managed to find and stop the van and arrest the three people inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a separate incident, the OPU unit managed to recover a VW Tiguan that was stolen from Anderson Avenue, Rugby on March 22. "Following a call from a member of the public we located the vehicle abandoned outside garages in Lea Crescent, Rugby, with the number plates removed. We recovered the vehicle for forensic examination," they said.

Warwickshire Police's OPU unit managed to find and stop the van and arrest the three people inside. (Image: Warwickshire Police's OPU unit).

And it was a case of one out of two during another stolen car incident, this time in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday).

A BMW 318D had just been stolen from Market Bosworth, right on the Warwickshire and Leicestershire border.

The stolen BMW was travelling with an Audi Q7 which had also been stolen in a car Key Burglary from Carlton Road, Rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The OPU unit said: "Our officers have attended the Hinckley area with Leicestershire officers and located the stolen Audi Q7 stationary on Basonbridge Lane. Two male offenders with the stolen Audi attempted to make off on foot and were quickly detained and arrested. The Audi Q7 was recovered from the scene

"The BMW 318d could not be located and remains outstanding stolen."