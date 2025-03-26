Three suspected burglars arrested while trying to flee the scene near Rugby
In the burglary case, three people were seen trying to break into a house in Brandon Lane on Monday night (March 24) but they fled in a van when they were disturbed by the occupants.
Warwickshire Police's OPU unit managed to find and stop the van and arrest the three people inside.
In a separate incident, the OPU unit managed to recover a VW Tiguan that was stolen from Anderson Avenue, Rugby on March 22. "Following a call from a member of the public we located the vehicle abandoned outside garages in Lea Crescent, Rugby, with the number plates removed. We recovered the vehicle for forensic examination," they said.
And it was a case of one out of two during another stolen car incident, this time in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday).
A BMW 318D had just been stolen from Market Bosworth, right on the Warwickshire and Leicestershire border.
The stolen BMW was travelling with an Audi Q7 which had also been stolen in a car Key Burglary from Carlton Road, Rugby.
The OPU unit said: "Our officers have attended the Hinckley area with Leicestershire officers and located the stolen Audi Q7 stationary on Basonbridge Lane. Two male offenders with the stolen Audi attempted to make off on foot and were quickly detained and arrested. The Audi Q7 was recovered from the scene
"The BMW 318d could not be located and remains outstanding stolen."