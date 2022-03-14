Three suspected drink drivers arrested after three separate crashes in the Leamington and Warwick area

Three suspected drink drivers have been arrested after three separate crashes in the Leamington and Warwick area.

They were among 12 people in total arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs over the weekend in Warwickshire.

In the local area, a 59-year-old man from Leamington was arrested and charged with drink driving following a collision in Leicester Street, Leamington, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Also on Sunday morning, a 54-year-old man from Derbyshire was arrested and charged with drink driving following a collision in Hareway Lane, Barford.

And around the same time, an 18-year-old man from Harbury was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after officers responded to a report of a collision in Willes Road, Leamington. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Here are the police reports of the other people arrested:

A 30-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and driving while disqualified after being stopped in Redhill Road, Rugby Friday night. He was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer after it is alleged he gave false details after being arrested. He was also wanted in connection with an incident of harassment in the West Midlands policing area. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 39-year-old woman from Leicester was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers spotted a car being driven erratically on the A5 near Caldecote in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a 26-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested and later charged with failing to provide a specimen after officers reported finding him asleep in his car with keys in the ignition in Mancetter Road, Nuneaton.

A 33-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers stopped a car for speeding in Cambourn Drive, Nuneaton in he early hours of Sunday morning.

A 20-year-old woman from #Stratford was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis after officers stopped her in Trinity Way, Stratford in the early hours of Sunday morning. She was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 23-year-old man from Rugby was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers stopped a car for speeding in Newbold Road, Rugby in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 25-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested and charged with drink driving after a car collided with a fence after leaving the M42 on Sunday morning.

A 57-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers responded to a report of a man slumped in a car in Kingswood Road, Nuneaton yesterday evening.