Three suspected drink drivers spotted driving erratically in the Leamington and Warwick area - with one driver flipping his car onto its roof

Three suspected drink drivers from Leamington and Warwick were spotted driving erratically - with one driver flipping his car onto its roof.

They were among eight people across Warwickshire in custody over the weekend after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

In one incident, a 28-year-old man from Warwick was arrested and charged with drink driving after a car flipped onto its roof on the A46 near Snitterfield in the early hours of Saturday morning. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on May 4.

In another incident, a 43-year-old man from the Warwick area was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after officers reported spotting him driving erratically in Europa Way in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A two-car collision in Kenilworth Road, Leamington, in the early hours of Sunday morning led to a 33-year-old woman from Coventry being arrested. She was later bailed while enquiries continue.

In Long Itchington, a 47-year-old man from Bedworth was arrested and charged with drink driving and leaving the scene of an accident following a collision on the A423 on Friday night. He was arrested in Shakers Lane after it is alleged he fled the scene of the collision. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on May 6.

On Sunday afternoon, a 53-year-old man from Princethorpe was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen after being arrested in Ryton Pools Country Park. Officers attended after responding to a report of a man in a car who appeared to be drunk. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on May 4.

Here are the other three cases that Warwickshire Police dealt with over the weekend:

- A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with drink driving after a car collided with bollards in Brunel Way, Stratford on Friday night. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on May 6.

- A 29-year-old man from Rugby was arrested and charged with drink driving and driving without insurance following a collision in Clifton Road, Rugby on Sunday evening. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Coventry on May 17.