Three suspects arrested for multiple offences after a car was smashed with a baseball bat in Leamington

Three men have been arrested in Leamington on suspicion of multiple offences – and police have seized cannabis and a baseball bat.
The arrests came after officers responded to a report of three males damaging a car and external electricity box in Lawford Road at night on Tuesday November 9.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and located the suspects who fled from them in a car.
"Following a pursuit the car stopped in St Helen’s Road where the three occupants were arrested.
"A search of the car led to officers seizing cannabis and a baseball bat."
The suspects were also arrested in connection with an assault and theft from a man in Tachbrook Road the same night.
A 20-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, failing to stop, committing a public order offence, possession of an offensive weapon, assault, theft and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
A 20-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, assault, harassment, burglary, committing a public order offence, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.
A 17-year-old boy from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, assault, theft and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was also arrested on suspicion of committing a rape in Leamington in October.
All the suspects have been bailed until December while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 424 of 9 November 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.