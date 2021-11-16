Three suspects arrested for multiple offences after a car was smashed with a baseball bat in Leamington

Three men have been arrested in Leamington on suspicion of multiple offences – and police have seized cannabis and a baseball bat.

The arrests came after officers responded to a report of three males damaging a car and external electricity box in Lawford Road at night on Tuesday November 9.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and located the suspects who fled from them in a car.

"Following a pursuit the car stopped in St Helen’s Road where the three occupants were arrested.

"A search of the car led to officers seizing cannabis and a baseball bat."

The suspects were also arrested in connection with an assault and theft from a man in Tachbrook Road the same night.

A 20-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, failing to stop, committing a public order offence, possession of an offensive weapon, assault, theft and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

A 20-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, assault, harassment, burglary, committing a public order offence, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.

A 17-year-old boy from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, assault, theft and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was also arrested on suspicion of committing a rape in Leamington in October.

All the suspects have been bailed until December while enquiries continue.