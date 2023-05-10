Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Three year sentence for 'cheeky' Rugby drug dealer who hid crack in his underpants

“Anyone who has the cheek to attempt to deal crack, heroin or any other dangerous substances in our town can expect to meet us, sooner or later”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 10th May 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:32 BST

A Rugby man who was caught behaving suspiciously in a graveyard and then found to be hiding drugs in his underpants has received a three-year custodial sentence.

On October 25 last year Rugby CCTV operators saw three males behaving suspiciously in a graveyard.

Police attended and detained the three males and, following a search at the station, 19-year-old Yaneez Ahmad was found to have been hiding 45 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin – with a street value of around £450 - in the rear of his underpants.

Most Popular
Yaneez AhmadYaneez Ahmad
Yaneez Ahmad

Ahmad, of Wentworth Road in Rugby, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

And at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, May 5, he was sentenced to three years’ detention in a young offenders institute.

Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins said: “Anyone who has the cheek to attempt to deal crack, heroin or any other dangerous substances in our town can expect to meet us, sooner or later.

“I hope those who continue to support misery and exploitation by buying illegal drugs enjoy the knowledge that the underpants, and the body parts that dwell within them, are the drug dealer’s favoured storage method - and their wraps are seldom airtight.”

Do you have a story, picture or feature you’d like to share with the Rugby Advertiser? Email [email protected] or [email protected] You can also message us on Facebook