Three year sentence for 'cheeky' Rugby drug dealer who hid crack in his underpants

“Anyone who has the cheek to attempt to deal crack, heroin or any other dangerous substances in our town can expect to meet us, sooner or later”

A Rugby man who was caught behaving suspiciously in a graveyard and then found to be hiding drugs in his underpants has received a three-year custodial sentence.

On October 25 last year Rugby CCTV operators saw three males behaving suspiciously in a graveyard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police attended and detained the three males and, following a search at the station, 19-year-old Yaneez Ahmad was found to have been hiding 45 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin – with a street value of around £450 - in the rear of his underpants.

Yaneez Ahmad

Ahmad, of Wentworth Road in Rugby, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

And at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, May 5, he was sentenced to three years’ detention in a young offenders institute.

Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins said: “Anyone who has the cheek to attempt to deal crack, heroin or any other dangerous substances in our town can expect to meet us, sooner or later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I hope those who continue to support misery and exploitation by buying illegal drugs enjoy the knowledge that the underpants, and the body parts that dwell within them, are the drug dealer’s favoured storage method - and their wraps are seldom airtight.”