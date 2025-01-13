Toyota Land Cruiser, fishing equipment and bike stolen by thieves in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thieves have recently made off with a Toyota Land Cruiser as well as fishing and equestrian equipment during the latest spate of thefts.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The items are the latest to be shared by the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and the thefts are listed on the new Warwickshire Connected service from Warwickshire Police.

Over the course of the last week, several items have been stolen from properties and vehicles in the town.

The first incident (crime reference 23/687/24) happened between 3pm and 6pm on January 3.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

It has been reported that someone went onto a resident’s driveway in Yeats Drive and stole three boxes of equestrian equipment.

A second theft (crime reference 23/691/24) happened at sometime between 10pm and 5.30am on January 5.

A vehicle which was parked at a property in Millbank was target and fishing equipment was stolen.

Another incident (crime reference 23/842/25) happened at sometime between 11pm on January 6 and 7am on January 7 – a Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen off a driveway in Stratford Road.

On January 7 (crime reference number 23/1146/25) between 8.30am and 5pm a bike was taken from a car park at the back of the DCA business premises in Church Street.

If anyone has any information or any video footage relating to the above incidents, they should contact the Warwick Central SNT quoting the relevant crime reference number given above.

The Warwick Central SNT can be contacted by calling 01926 684 361 or by emailing: [email protected]

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

To sign up to Warwickshire Connected go to: https://www.warwickshireconnected.com/