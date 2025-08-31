Toyota seized after uninsured driver mounted kerb and drove off at speed in Leamington

Police caught up with the driver of this Toyota after it mounted the kerb in Leamington and drove off at speed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington Police said they witnessed the car being “driven like it was a Ferrari” on Friday night (August 29).

A spokesman said: “The vehicle mounted a curb and then sped off at speed. Officers conducted a stop/check of the vehicle on St Margaret's Road, Leamington Spa and it was being driven by someone not on the insurance policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The driver had insurance on another vehicle but no cover to drive any other vehicles.

The vehicle was seized on Friday night.

“If you are going to drive other vehicles it is essential you have cover on your own policy or take out a policy on the vehicle you are going to drive.”

The vehicle has been seized and driver reported for prosecution.

Have you got a story or picture you’d like to share with Warwickshire World? Submit your story here: https://submit.nationalworld.com/