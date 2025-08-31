Toyota seized after uninsured driver mounted kerb and drove off at speed in Leamington
Leamington Police said they witnessed the car being “driven like it was a Ferrari” on Friday night (August 29).
A spokesman said: “The vehicle mounted a curb and then sped off at speed. Officers conducted a stop/check of the vehicle on St Margaret's Road, Leamington Spa and it was being driven by someone not on the insurance policy.
"The driver had insurance on another vehicle but no cover to drive any other vehicles.
“If you are going to drive other vehicles it is essential you have cover on your own policy or take out a policy on the vehicle you are going to drive.”
The vehicle has been seized and driver reported for prosecution.
Have you got a story or picture you’d like to share with Warwickshire World? Submit your story here: https://submit.nationalworld.com/