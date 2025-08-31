Toyota seized after uninsured driver mounted kerb and drove off at speed in Leamington

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 31st Aug 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2025, 15:41 BST
Police caught up with the driver of this Toyota after it mounted the kerb in Leamington and drove off at speed.

Leamington Police said they witnessed the car being “driven like it was a Ferrari” on Friday night (August 29).

Most Popular

A spokesman said: “The vehicle mounted a curb and then sped off at speed. Officers conducted a stop/check of the vehicle on St Margaret's Road, Leamington Spa and it was being driven by someone not on the insurance policy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The driver had insurance on another vehicle but no cover to drive any other vehicles.

The vehicle was seized on Friday night.placeholder image
The vehicle was seized on Friday night.

“If you are going to drive other vehicles it is essential you have cover on your own policy or take out a policy on the vehicle you are going to drive.”

The vehicle has been seized and driver reported for prosecution.

Have you got a story or picture you’d like to share with Warwickshire World? Submit your story here: https://submit.nationalworld.com/

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice