Travellers camping on Kenilworth site served notice by police to leave the site

Police were made aware of the encampment earlier this week

Travellers who set up camp in Kenilworth have been served a notice by police to leave the site.

Officers from the Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police team said they were made aware of the encampment on Glasshouse lane earlier this week and then attended again today (May 31) to serve them notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police team posted on their Facebook Page saying: “We were made aware of an unauthorised encampment on Glasshouse Lane shortly before 8pm on Monday.

Police have served notice to a group of travellers in Kenilworth

"We have been engaging with the group and this morning have served a notice for them to leave the area within 24 hours.