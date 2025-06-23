Tree surgeon fined after being spotted in Wellesbourne tipping a magpie nest with chicks inside
The Warwickshire Rural Crime Team branch of Warwickshire Police posted about the incident on its Facebook page on June 23.
A member of the public has been praised by officers for their quick response in helping the magpies after the incident.
A spokesperson from the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: “We were recently contacted by a concerned member of the public who witnessed a deeply distressing incident during tree works in a residential area in Wellesbourne.
“A tree surgeon, hired to remove branches, was seen tipping a live magpie nest, causing chicks to fall to the ground, before removing and destroying the section of the tree that contained the nest.
“Thanks to the swift action of the member of the public and our rapid response, we were able to locate a fallen magpie and the remains of the destroyed nest on the ground.
“Following our investigation, the individual responsible admitted to destroying a wild bird nest, which is a criminal offence under UK law.”
The tree surgeon has not been named by the police, but they added: “Destroying an active nest, is a criminal offence that can lead to prosecution, fines, and reputational damage.
“We thank the vigilant member of the public whose quick action helped us intervene.
"Their compassion prevented further harm and I am please to report that the magpies have been seen since and are believed to be doing well.
“Let this serve as a reminder: wild birds need our protection, especially during nesting season. Every nest matters.”